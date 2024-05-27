EU4Youth IV: grant competition info session for youth organisations in Moldova

The ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ organises two information sessions dedicated to its recently announced grant competition for youth organisations operating in Moldova.

The small grant scheme aims to improve the quality and outreach of youth work. The youth civil society organisations (CSO) are invited to propose and pilot innovative measures and practices engaging young people, in particular from remote and less advantaged locations.

The project proposals for youth organisations from Moldova should cover one of the following thematic areas:

Climate change and environment.

Inclusion of young people with fewer opportunities.

Enhancing youth participation at local, regional and national levels.

The grant amount shall not exceed €15,000 per grant project.

To help applicants familiarise themselves with this call, the project will organise two information sessions: one online on May 30 from 14:00 to 15:00, and one offline on June 6 from 14:00 to 15:00 at Europe Café.

Please register using this form to receive the link for the online meeting and to book a spot for the offline meeting: https://forms.gle/33RwYoq9AWL7p1gZ8.

The information sessions will be held in Romanian.

For more details about the grant, please, check this link.

The ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project is co-funded by the European Union and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).