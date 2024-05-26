Towards a European Learning Movement for Public Service

The Netherlands has a governance system characterised by a dual approach: on one hand, public service providers are hierarchically managed by policy departments, and on the other hand, knowledge and experiences are exchanged horizontally through knowledge networks.

A diverse range of public service providers, both large and small and across various domains, participate in these self-established horizontal networks. Currently, around 80 organisations have joined existing networks. These include entities such as the Dutch Tax Authority, Staatsbosbeheer (State Forest Management), the Police, the SVB (Social Insurance Bank), the UWV (Employee Insurance Agency), the RDW (Road Transport Authority), the Dutch Land Registry, Rijkswaterstaat (Directorate for Public Works and Water Management), Customs, DJI (Judicial Institutions Service), and many others.

Through these networks, participants organise activities such as benchmarking, research, network meetings, learning communities (on topics such as HR, Risk, Finance, P&C, Governance, Compliance, CSR), executive tables, working groups, mobility initiatives, and conferences. They also collaborate to form joint positions on generic issues and legislation on behalf of the public service.

Since 2022, Dutch public service providers have jointly published an annual report discussing the state of service, which is directly submitted to parliament without involvement from policy departments. Additionally, each public service provider publishes its annual performance report.

How to learn from other service providers’ networks?

The Dutch public service providers of the RBB network would like to compare the governance system in the Netherlands with those in other European Union member states. Together with the European Institute of Public Administration (EIPA), they aim to share their knowledge and experiences from the Dutch governance system with other member states and explore possible alternatives in those countries.

Albert van Tuil, Programme Leader RBB Groep, stated:

Since learning is our core business, we like to learn from others if and how other countries have similar networks or initiatives, and we like to discover how we can improve.”

EIPA supports this initiative, which aligns with its ongoing international benchmarking study 2022 – 2025 for the Dutch government.

Together we developed a survey which aims to examine the organisation of public service providers in different countries, explore opportunities for international collaboration and learning, and assess the dynamics and challenges of knowledge transfer and equality between policy and implementation within national governance systems.

The survey results will be presented during a congress in September, providing an opportunity to delve deeper into national examples and initiatives. Participants in the international survey are warmly invited to attend this congress.

