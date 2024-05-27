The 7th Digital China Summit Held in Fuzhou in Southeastern China's Fujian Province with Fruitful Achievements

Fuzhou, China (ANTARA/Xinhua-AsiaNet)- The 7th Digital China Summit took place in Fuzhou in southeastern China's Fujian Province, on May 24-25, 2024. This grand event was co-hosted by National Development and Reform Commission, National Data Administration, Cyberspace Administration of China, Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and organized by the Fuzhou Municipal Government and associated units.

This year, DCS, the first held after the optimization and adjustment of the national data system, was themed "Unlocking the Value of Data Elements and Developing New Quality Productivity". Representatives from diverse fields discussed new technologies, models, and business innovations, setting a trend for observing China in the digital era.

A total of 421 digital economy projects were signed at this summit, with a total investment of 203 billion yuan. These projects span digital industry, digital transformation, and new infrastructure, aiming to building a quality digital economy industrial chain, and bringing new momentum to Fujian's digital economy.

During the summit, a series of new digital technologies and products were unveiled, and 13 sub-forums were successfully held, covering topics of data resources and digital security, digital economy, and digital government service, etc.

This year's DCS also saw the release of the Report on Digital China Development (2023), showing China's steady growth in digital economy in 2023, with the core industries' added value comprising 10% of GDP. Besides, the data factor market is becoming increasingly active, with the total data production reached 32.85 ZB (one ZB equals ten trillion billion bytes) in 2023, marking a 22.44% year-on-year increase. Additionally, China's digital infrastructure has expanded, with total arithmetic power reaching 230 EFLOPS, ranking second globally.

The DCS has been successfully held for seven consecutive years since 2018.

