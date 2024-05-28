Wireless Communication Chipsets Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Wireless Communication Chipsets Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Wireless Communication Chipsets Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wireless communication chipsets market size is predicted to reach $30.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the wireless communication chipsets market is due to the rising number of connected devices. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest wireless communication chipsets market share. Major players in the wireless communication chipsets market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Inc.

Wireless Communication Chipsets Market Segments

• By Type: Wi-Fi Wireless Chipsets, Mobile Worldwide Interoperability For Microwave Access (WiMAX) Chipsets, Wireless Video And Display Chipsets, ZigBee Chipsets, Long Term Evolution (LTE) Chipsets

• By Band: Single And Dual Band, Tri Band

• By Form Factor: System On Chip (SoC), Integrated Circuit (IC)-Based Products

• By End Use Application: Consumer Devices, Cameras, Smart Home Devices, Gaming Devices, Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Devices, Mobile Robots, Drones, Networking Devices, Mobile Point Of Sale (mPOS), Other End Use Applications

• By Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Enterprise, Industrial, Retail, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Automotive, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global wireless communication chipsets market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wireless communication chipsets are integrated circuits designed to facilitate wireless communication between devices by handling functions such as signal processing, modulation, and encoding. These are the semiconductor devices used to enable Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, and other wireless connectivity between devices without the need for physical cables or wired connections.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Wireless Communication Chipsets Market Characteristics

3. Wireless Communication Chipsets Market Trends And Strategies

4. Wireless Communication Chipsets Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Wireless Communication Chipsets Market Size And Growth

……

27. Wireless Communication Chipsets Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Wireless Communication Chipsets Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

