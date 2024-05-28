Static Code Analysis Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Static Code Analysis Software Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Static Code Analysis Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The static code analysis software market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Static Code Analysis Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the static code analysis software market size is predicted to reach $1.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.

The growth in the static code analysis software market is due to the rise of the Internet of things (IoT). Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest static code analysis software market share. Major players in the static code analysis software market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Synopsys Inc., Micro Focus, Checkmarx, and Veracode.

Static Code Analysis Software Market Segments

•By Type: Cloud Based, Web Based

•By Component: Software, Service, Consulting, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education

•By Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises

•By Geography: The global static code analysis software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Static code analysis software is an automated tool used by software developers to analyze source code for defects, security vulnerabilities, and coding standards violations without executing the program. It scans code files, identifies issues based on predefined rules, and provides feedback to improve code quality, reliability, and security.

