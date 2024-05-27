As rains falter, Jamaica’s urban farmers race to adapt

As a small island developing state, the country is also exposed to several other climate-change-related hazards, such as spiking temperatures, hurricanes and sea-level rise.

Much of Jamaica’s adaptation work has turned to making agriculture more sustainable and improving food security, which has been a government priority for years. Researchers, for example, are examining how endemic crops can better resist droughts, stave off flooding and reduce temperatures.

“Agriculture is one of the pillars of the Jamaica National Adaptation Plan,” says Claire Bernard, from the Planning Institute of Jamaica, which supports efforts to adapt to climate change. “And the lessons learned from the CityAdapt project will allow us to upscale the good practices into other communities.”

At the Kingston Technical High School, a so called “container garden” allows the cultivation of plants in pots, boxes, barrels or other types of vessels rather than directly in the ground. Photo by Irati Durban Aguinagalde

Jamaica is hoping that by encouraging urban agriculture, it can improve food security. The challenge: metropolitan areas, such as Kingston, usually have little room for farming. That is why CityAdapt focused on making the most of Kingston’s limited agricultural space.

At the Kingston Technical High School, a so called “container garden” allows the cultivation of plants in pots, boxes, barrels or other types of vessels rather than directly in the ground. The setup is more efficient than traditional farming and helps to conserve soil, both important benefits when adapting to a changing climate.

In a Monday-to-Friday rush of classes, exams and playgrounds, taking care of the greenhouse can also have therapeutic benefits for students.

“This is like a haven where we can find peace and quiet,” says student Samara Richards.

While CityAdapt has come to an end after five years of implementation, lessons learnt can serve as a strong foundation for adaptation action to continue, say those involved.

“It is our responsibility to build capacities at the local and community level, so that all citizens can be leaders themselves,” says Vincent Sweeney, the head of UNEP Caribbean Sub-Regional Office.“Each school, each neighbourhood, each action counts. Every person counts. That is how we ensure the sustainability of the project and effective adaptation to climate change.”

A growing number of communities in Jamaica are turning to the natural world for remedies to drought and the larger climate crisis. These so-called nature-based solutions can run the gamut from planting mangroves to protect from storms to shoring up landslide-prone hillsides with native brush. Measures like those can help protect ecosystems, enhance biodiversity, improve water quality, protect lives and create economic opportunities.

They are also cost-effective, which experts say is critical. Developing countries need between US$215 billion and US$387 billon a year to adapt to climate change but only have access to a fraction of that total. Research shows that investing in adaptation now will minimize climate-related costs in the future.

As Williams said in Jamaican patois, “Every mickle mek a muckle”, or, in other words, “Every little thing, when combined, can have a great impact.”

World Environment Day on 5 June is the biggest international day for the environment. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually since 1973, the event has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach, with millions of people from across the world engaging to protect the planet. World Environment Day in 2024 focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.

The CityAdapt project is officially titled Building Climate Resilience of Urban Systems Through Ecosystem-based Adaptation in Latin America and the Caribbean. For more information on CityAdapt and UNEP’s work with the Global Environment Facility on Climate Change Adaptation, contact Jessica.Troni[at]un.org