Copper Sulphate Price Trend, News 2024, Demand Analysis, Historical Data and Forecast

𝗖𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗹𝗽𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮: 2543 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting copper sulphate price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗖𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗹𝗽𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

The copper sulphate market is driven by a diverse set of factors, reflecting its wide range of applications across various industries. Predominantly, its role in agriculture as a fungicide and soil additive stimulates significant demand, with the growing need to increase agricultural yield driving its consumption. Additionally, the rise in mining activities, where copper sulphate is used in flotation processes, contributes to its market growth. The expanding sectors of electronics and chemicals also play a crucial role, given copper sulphate's application in electroplating and as a raw material in the manufacture of other copper-containing compounds. Emerging trend in bioenergy and the increasing focus on water treatment have further propelled the demand for copper Sulphate, leveraging its properties to remove impurities and inhibit bacterial growth. The combined effect of these drivers, from agriculture to water treatment, underscores the dynamic and growing market for copper sulphate.

The global copper sulphate market size reached 𝟰𝟯𝟮.𝟲 𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗼 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝟱𝟮𝟰.𝟰 𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗼 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟮.𝟭𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. The prices of copper sulphate in the last quarter have been influenced by a complex interplay of factors, including raw material costs, demand dynamics, and global economic conditions. Copper prices, being a primary input for copper sulphate production, play a significant role. Fluctuations in the price of raw copper, driven by changes in mining output, trade policies, and global demand for copper products, directly impact copper sulphate pricing. Additionally, the cost of sulfuric acid, another key input, influenced by the oil and gas market trend, also affects production costs and, consequently, copper sulphate prices.

Moreover, demand from major application sectors, particularly agriculture and mining, has a profound effect on price trend. Seasonal demand variations in agriculture, dictated by planting cycles and crop disease outbreaks, can lead to significant price volatility. Similarly, the health of the global mining sector, influenced by economic growth rates, technological advancements, and regulatory changes, impacts demand for copper sulphate in mineral processing applications. External economic factors, including currency exchange rates, transportation costs, and tariffs, further complicate the pricing landscape. The recent quarter might have seen specific events—such as changes in environmental policies, shifts in agricultural practices, or disruptions in supply chains—that additionally influenced copper sulphate prices, reflecting the market's sensitivity to a wide range of global economic and environmental factors.

The demand for copper sulphate in North America is mostly driven by agricultural, water treatment, and individual usage. The demand for the chemical is subject to oscillations in certain sectors, such as construction and infrastructure, which are dependent on ongoing projects and economic situations. The Asia-Pacific copper sulfate market saw dramatic pricing changes in Q4 2023. Prices first grew due to strong local demand and rising feedstock costs for copper. Later, nevertheless, the pricing environment varied throughout the region. Due to continuous demand and lower feedstock costs, India maintained stability in prices, while China experienced a fall due to weekend demand, large inventory levels, and government interventions. Copper sulphate is in consistent demand in Europe due to its use in agriculture, water treatment, and other industries. However, depending on ongoing initiatives, certain sectors, like construction, may undergo volatility.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

