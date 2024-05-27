Global D-dimer Testing Market was Valued at US$ 1,500.27 Million in 2023 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐃-𝐝𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has seen significant growth and is poised to continue its upward trajectory. Valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟓𝟎𝟎.𝟐𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, the market is anticipated to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟐𝟔𝟗.𝟑𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟕𝟗% from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
D-dimer tests are crucial for the diagnosis of thrombosis, aiding in the detection of blood clotting disorders such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). The increasing prevalence of these conditions, coupled with the growing awareness and advancements in diagnostic technologies, is driving the market growth.
The rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to clotting disorders, and the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases are significant factors contributing to the demand for D-dimer testing. Additionally, the adoption of point-of-care testing and the integration of advanced technologies in diagnostic devices are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of these tests, further propelling market expansion.
As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, the D-dimer testing market is expected to witness innovations and improvements in test accuracy, speed, and accessibility. Key players in the market are focusing on research and development to introduce advanced diagnostic solutions, ensuring better patient outcomes and expanding their market presence.
Abbott Laboratories
Advy Chemical Pvt. Ltd.
BioMerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Henry Schein Inc.
HyTest Ltd
LumiraDx
Merck KGaA
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
By Testing Method
Laboratory
Clinical Chemistry Analyzer
Coagulation Analyzer
Point-Of-Care
By Application
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Disseminated intravascular Coagulation (DIC)
Pulmonary Embolism (PE)
Stroke
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Research Institutions
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
