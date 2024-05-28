Siding Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The siding market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $119.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Siding Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the siding market size is predicted to reach $119.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The growth in the siding market is due to the high durability and ability to enhance the aesthetic appearance of buildings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest siding market share. Major players in the siding market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Westlake Chemical Corporation, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Etex Group SA, Boral Limited.

Siding Market Segments
•By Material: Fiber Cement, Vinyl, Metal, Stucco, Concrete And Stone, Brick, Wood, Other Materials
•By Application: New Construction, Repair And Maintenance
•By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Offices, Other End-Users
•By Geography: The global siding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Siding refers to protective materials attached to the exterior of a wall. Siding helps protect against exposure to elements, prevents heat loss, and helps improve the aesthetic of a building. Siding improves the aesthetic appeal of a building, along with properties such as durability and safety from extreme weathering has also driven the residential sector.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Siding Market Characteristics
3. Siding Market Trends And Strategies
4. Siding Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Siding Market Size And Growth
……
27. Siding Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Siding Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

