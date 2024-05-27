PHILIPPINES, May 27 - Press Release

May 27, 2024 'Turuan magnegosyo, tulungang makabangon' -- Bong Go gives support to small business owners in Masbate City to help them start anew Senator Christopher "Bong" Go supported efforts to uplift small businesses amid various economic challenges. His Malasakit Team recently conducted a relief activity for struggling and aspiring owners of small businesses in Masbate City on Friday, May 24. Go's office partnered with Mayor Socrates Tuason and Provincial Board Member Allan Cos to provide support to qualified beneficiaries. Congresswoman Ara Kho also supported the initiative. Held at the New City Hall Building function hall and Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall, Senator Go helped 28 beneficiaries who received basketballs and shirts from his Malasakit Team. Meanwhile, Go collaborated with the national government to provide sustainable livelihood assistance that may help them start new business ventures. "Sa pamamagitan ng programang ito, mabibigyan ang mga nangangailangan ng puhunan, tuturuang magnegosyo, at tutulungang palaguin ito," Go said. "Mas masarap nga naman ang pakiramdam kapag pinaghirapan at pinagpawisan ang pagnenegosyo sa tamang paraan. Dalhin ninyo ang kita sa inyong mga pamilya at gamitin ito nang tama para makaahon po tayo sa paghihirap na pinagdadaanan natin ngayon," he added. In his video message, Go also highlighted Republic Act 11960, also known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Act which he co-sponsored and was one of the authors in the Senate. This law promotes local entrepreneurship and economic development by spotlighting unique products from various towns. The OTOP program fosters national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers with avenues to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihood of communities and contribute to the country's overall economic progress. "Hindi lamang ito tungkol sa pag-angat ng MSMEs. Ito'y pagkakataon para sa bawat Pilipino, kahit saan man sila naroroon, na magtagumpay sa negosyo," he elaborated. "When communities lead product development, we see more sustainable and culturally relevant outcomes. This is what OTOP aims to achieve,' Go added. Meanwhile, Go encouraged residents to prioritize their health in order to sustain a more productive future. He likewise encouraged residents to visit the Malasakit Center in the province located at Masbate Provincial Hospital in the city if they need immediate medical assistance from the government. Go initiated the first Malasakit Center in Cebu City in 2018. He then principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, in 2019. Since then, the Malasakit Centers program has established 165 operational centers, and according to the Department of Health, approximately ten million Filipinos have benefitted through the medical assistance programs provided in Malasakit Centers. "Sa mga kababayan natin dito, kayo na ang magbalita sa inyong kapitbahay kung ano ang Malasakit Center. Halimbawa may bill kayo sa ospital, puntahan niyo lang ito at nasa loob na ang mga ahensya na tutulong para mabayaran ang gamot, operasyon at iba pang gastusing pangkalusugan ninyo," explained Go. "Patuloy po nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa tao lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, magseserbisyo ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he ended.