Vehicle Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vehicle Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $68.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Vehicle Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the vehicle diagnostics market size is predicted to reach $68.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.

The growth in the vehicle diagnostics market is due to the rise in vehicle leasing. North America region is expected to hold the largest vehicle diagnostics market share. Major players in the vehicle diagnostics market include DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, ACTIA Group, AVL List GmbH, OnStar LLC, SPX Corporation.

Vehicle Diagnostics Market Segments

By Product Type: OBD2 Scanner, Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool, OBDII Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool, OBD2 Car Code Reader/scan Tool, OBD2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool, Smartphone Diagnostic Tool, Other Products

By Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Equipment Type: Exhaust Gas Analyzer, Wheel Alignment Equipment, Headlight Tester, Paint Scan Equipment, Dynamometer

By Application: Automatic Crash Notification, Vehicle Tracking, Vehicle Health Alert, Roadside Assistance

By Geography: The global vehicle diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vehicle diagnostics refers to the process of identifying, analyzing, and troubleshooting issues or problems within a vehicle's systems, components, and subsystems to diagnose and troubleshoot issues in vehicles. This process enables mechanics, technicians, and automotive professionals to accurately diagnose and repair issues related to the engine, transmission, braking system, electrical system, emissions system, and other critical components of a vehicle.

