Professor and Author Sanford Moskowitz to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLLEGEVILLE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrialist Henry Ford once stated, “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” Our guest has made a commitment to always learning, and it shows in his impressive work in academia, as well as in the books that he writes. This is the story of Sanford Moskowitz.

Sanford Moskowitz is a respected professor at Saint John's University and the College of Saint Benedict. He is also an author of four books, with a fifth on the way. His expertise integrates the growth of technology and science, and its impact on business and economics. “I lecture, teach, and write,” Sanford summarizes.

“I’m very multidisciplinary,” Sanford adds. “If there is anything I want on my tombstone, that statement would be it.”

He has been serving as a professor at Saint John's University and the College of Saint Benedict. From 2005 to 2011, he started out as an assistant professor. He later became an associate professor. A position that he held from 2011 to 2017. Since 2017, he attained the title of full professor. The two courses that Sanford teaches the most are International Business and AI, Cybercrime, and Society. These are all subjects which serve as the basis for the books that he writes.

The first book that Sanford wrote, titled The Advanced Materials Revolution: Technology and Economic Growth in the Age of Globalization, provided the reader a comprehensive treatment of the economic and global impacts of the advanced materials industry. Sanford’s second book, Advanced Materials Innovation: Managing Global Technology in the 21st Century, is a continuation of his prior book. His third book, Cybercrime and Business: Strategies for Global Corporate Security, examines the three most prevalent cybercrimes afflicting today’s corporate security professionals: piracy, espionage, and computer hacking. Sanford’s fourth and most recent book, Managing Technology from Laboratory to Marketplace: Cheating the Valley of Death, outlines the process of getting innovative research out of the laboratory and into the market. His books have been an inspiration to many.

“I am happy to see that my work is quoted in many places,” explains Sanford. “This includes doctoral dissertations from students at major universities. This means that at least one of my books has inspired them. I am proud of that.”

“Two entrepreneurs from Finland contacted me and explained that my books inspired them to start a business,” adds Sanford.

Sanford was born in Rome, NY where his father, Dr. Fred Moskowitz, worked as an engineer at Griffiths Air Force Base at the Rome Air Development Center. His father, already renowned for his Moskowitz Factoring Theorem, inspired Sanford to focus on a career in math and science. In addition to that, Sanford also took an interest in business and economics. Most amazing is that Sanford attended two graduate schools in completely different areas of study – The University of Chicago in Physics and Columbia University in Economic, Business, and Social History. Before teaching at Saint John's University and the College of Saint Benedict, he briefly taught International Business as an adjunct professor at Villanova University.

As for the future, Sanford plans to write a fifth book. While an official title has yet to be established, the proposed topic will focus on how research and development has changed so far during the 21st century. It will provide case studies for the reader to consider.

“It’s important to not pin yourself down to one way of doing things,” Sanford concludes. “Leave yourself open to new possibilities.”

