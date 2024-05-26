John Binks Joins Titan Technologies as Sr. Director, Business Development

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Technologies has announced the addition of John Binks as the new Senior Director of Business Development for the Federal/Civilian Sector. In this new capacity, Mr. Binks will be responsible for bridging connections with the Federal/Civilian sector on Managed IT Services, Contact Centers, AI/ML Analytics & Data Management, and Systems Integration & Engineering.

Before joining Titan Technologies, Binks served as the Chief, IT Management | Director Air Operations for DHS / FEMA from April 2010 to March 2024. Specifically, he served as executive leader at the forefront of IT operations for Office Response and Recovery. Binks provided strategic leadership, direction, and management.

Binks is also known for his many Amazon Best Selling books on Artificial Intelligence (AI), including “Bots & Bosses: The Hilariously Chaotic Symphony of Management in the Age of AI.” Binks is a popular speaker at conferences and podcasts discussing management in the age of AI.

Titan Technologies is incredibly pleased to be adding an individual with the skill and experience needed to successfully enhance our operations and meet our goals for growth and customer satisfaction. We fully expect John Binks will be an asset in the years to come that allows us to provide our customers with the high-quality services they deserve.

While Binks will be reaching out to constituents soon, he can be contacted before then at 703-423-9829 or John.Binks@TitanTechnologies.com.

Titan Technologies develops innovative, transformative solutions for federal, state & local, commercial, and educational organizations. Titan’s approach to every customer partnership is built upon mutual trust and respect, a shared vision, and pride in our collaborative achievements.

For more information, visit www.titantechnologies.com.

+1 703-423-9829
john.binks@titantechnologies.com
