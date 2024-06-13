CorePLUS Unveils New Services Platform and Rebranding Effort
CorePLUS launched over 18 years ago to help companies grow with innovative technology solutions, unparalleled expertise and exceptional service -- our new Platform Services elevate this mission!”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CorePLUS Technologies, a leading provider of secure and seamless customer experiences across all touchpoints, has announced a major rebranding initiative in support of their new CorePLUS Product Services platform. The company's new visual identity and online presence reflect its commitment to cutting edge technology and providing engaging digital solutions for its clients.
— Jason Lamb, Founder & CEO
The new logo represents CorePLUS Technologies' product evolution. It symbolizes the company's three core values of security, connectivity, and accessibility. The website, which has been completely redesigned, offers a user-friendly interface, and showcases the company's range of products and services for key industries including Healthcare, Education, and Automotive, as well as solutions for Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity and Data Management.
"When we launched CorePLUS over 18 years ago, we set about helping companies grow with innovative technology solutions, unparalleled expertise and exceptional service,” said Jason Lamb, Founder and CEO of CorePLUS Technologies. "Today we’re excited to launch our new Platform Services products that increase customer engagement, operational efficiency and security for organizations of all sizes. Our new branding and website are a reflection of our company's ongoing dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction."
The rebranding also includes a new tagline, "Elevating Your Business With Engaging Digital Experiences." The company's new visual identity and online presence will be rolled out across all communication channels, including social media, marketing materials, and client communications.
