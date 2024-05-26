Submit Release
News Search

There were 154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,401 in the last 365 days.

Underneath Claims Best Short Narrative and Best Original Score Awards at Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™

Sold at Cannes, Streaming Soon

Award Winning Short Underneath

Erden Helps Nasim stand after a long journey

Erden wrestles with his reality

SOLD AT CANNES, STREAMING SOON! Adventure Short Film Underneath wins Best Short Narrative and Best Original Score at Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™.

We had a blast and we’re extremely excited about what we’ve created.”
— Chase Korzep
WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most sought-after and influential film festivals worldwide, announces Underneath as the recipient of multiple awards including Award of Excellence Best Narrative Short and Award of Prestige Best Original Score.

Underneath, directed by Chase Korzep and produced by Lily Campisi, tells the story of a young British man in 1917 who, after a train explosion that kills his father, is forced to survive the Arabian desert alongside his guide as they uncover the truth of World War One’s tide-changing treasure.

Being part of the prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™ alumni network, Underneath now joins the ranks of visionary filmmakers from more than 80 countries, including Academy Award®, Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and BAFTA® winners such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, and Tom Hanks, among others.

The Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, is dedicated to providing ongoing education, opportunities, and support for filmmakers, making this win a valuable addition to Underneath's career growth.

For more information about this award-winning film and to check out the trailer, visit https://lilycampisi.wixsite.com/campeasyproductions/my-films/underneath

Chase Korzep
Camp Easy Films
+1 702-485-7361
ckorzepdirect@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

Underneath Trailer

You just read:

Underneath Claims Best Short Narrative and Best Original Score Awards at Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more