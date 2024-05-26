Underneath Claims Best Short Narrative and Best Original Score Awards at Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™
We had a blast and we’re extremely excited about what we’ve created.”WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most sought-after and influential film festivals worldwide, announces Underneath as the recipient of multiple awards including Award of Excellence Best Narrative Short and Award of Prestige Best Original Score.
— Chase Korzep
Underneath, directed by Chase Korzep and produced by Lily Campisi, tells the story of a young British man in 1917 who, after a train explosion that kills his father, is forced to survive the Arabian desert alongside his guide as they uncover the truth of World War One’s tide-changing treasure.
Being part of the prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™ alumni network, Underneath now joins the ranks of visionary filmmakers from more than 80 countries, including Academy Award®, Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and BAFTA® winners such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, and Tom Hanks, among others.
The Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, is dedicated to providing ongoing education, opportunities, and support for filmmakers, making this win a valuable addition to Underneath's career growth.
For more information about this award-winning film and to check out the trailer, visit https://lilycampisi.wixsite.com/campeasyproductions/my-films/underneath
Underneath Trailer