Syria: Facts and Figured in 2023

Over a decade on, millions of people across Syria continue to bear the brunt of a conflict compounded by several crises. Not only lives have been lost, families shattered, and homes destroyed, but people's livelihoods have been exhausted and vital infrastructure has either been damaged or destroyed, making daily essentials often taken for granted ever more challenging to obtain.

In 2023, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) continued to provide vital services for millions of people. They have responded to the most pressing needs, distributed food to the most vulnerable, and supported healthcare services in communities and camps. They have also carried out repairs to critical water infrastructures and have supported hundreds of small income-generating businesses so people may start rebuilding their lives.

