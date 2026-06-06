The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement expresses concern over attack on Red Cross volunteers in Bunia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Kinshasa/Nairobi/Geneva, 5 June 2026 – The DRC Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are deeply shocked by the attack on Red Cross volunteers carrying out a safe and dignified burial operation in Bunia on 1 June 2026, as part of efforts to contain the ongoing Ebola outbreak.



Several volunteers were injured in the violent incident while performing their humanitarian duties. We condemn this unacceptable act and express our solidarity and support for the affected volunteers and their families.



Communities across the DRC face immense challenges as the Ebola outbreak continues to spread. We recognise the fear, uncertainty and frustration felt by many people. Building trust and maintaining dialogue with communities through community engagement remain essential to bringing the outbreak under control. Attacks against volunteers not only endanger lives, they also undermine efforts to contain the outbreak and protect communities.



Red Cross volunteers are members of the communities they serve. Every day, they work alongside families and local leaders to help prevent the spread of Ebola, provide reliable information and support those affected by the outbreak. There is no justification for volunteers to be targeted, nor for humanitarian staff or the resources and infrastructure supporting the response.



Safe and dignified burials are a vital part of the response to Ebola. The bodies of people who have died from Ebola remain highly infectious and, if not handled safely, can contribute to further spread of the disease. We understand that current procedures pose a challenge for communities wishing to maintain their funeral rites. We remain committed to balancing the public health imperative of containing the outbreak with respect for local customs, traditions and dignity.



Misinformation and rumours fuel fear, undermine public health efforts and increase risks for both communities and humanitarian workers. Sustained engagement with communities and transparent communication are essential to addressing concerns, countering misinformation and building trust.



The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement calls for respect, acceptance and support for volunteers working on the frontlines of the Ebola response.

