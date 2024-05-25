PM Manele recommends review of Aust-SI development framework

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele has recommended an urgent review of the 29 years old Australia-Solomon Islands Development Cooperation Framework, which is now outdated and struggles to address the new realities experienced by the two countries.

Manele conveyed his recommendation Tuesday this week during a courtesy meeting with Australia’s visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense, Hon. Richard Marles.

Manele said the richness of our relations has taught us important lessons, which can be modernized to take account of the evolving new realities facing us.

“With regards to our Development Cooperation Framework, we are discussing this internally with the view to dialogue with your side and negotiate a final version for possible signing by the end of 2024 to replace the 1995 Development MOU that is currently in place, and which bears little resemblance to the scope and size of our current partnership,” Manele said.

The Prime Minister commended Australia as Solomon Islands partner of choice for its commitment to stand with Solomon Islands since our political independence on many fronts.

Solomon Islands remains the second largest recipient of Australia’s development assistance after Papua New Guinea.

“This demonstrates your genuine concern to ensure our needs are addressed. These facts speak for themselves and exemplify Australia’s continued spirit of true partnership in the development aspirations of Solomon Islands,” Manele said.

Manele also informed Hon. Marles that Solomon Islands is currently reviewing its National Security Strategy and National Border strategy, which, will provide platforms for enhanced partnerships.

Already the Australian Border Force is supporting Solomon Islands Immigration with the implementation of an integrated border management system and offers trainings for Solomon Islands Customs and Immigration officers.

Australia is funding a SB$18million new Border Management System (BMS), that will be a game-changer when implemented as it will upgrade Solomon Islands immigration operations through the digitizing visa processing, border entries and exits across the country, and further improving SIGs revenue collection.

