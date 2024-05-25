RSIPF farewell late PC Fakakesa

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have farewelled late Police Constable (PC) Fredrick Fakakesa during a sending out service at Saint Barnabas Cathedral on 23 May 2024.

During the send out service, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Operation Ms. Juanita Matanga said, “I am lost for words to describe the sadness that all of us have experienced at the news of the untimely passing of the late Fakakesa.”

“I am humble to stand here on behalf of the rank and file of the RSIPF throughout Solomon Islands and read to you the eulogy of the late senior PC Fakakesa. The RSIPF has lost one of its commendable officer.”

The late PC Fredrick Fakakesa was born on 15 April 1981. He attended St John primary school in 1997 and later went to St. John Community High School.

The late Fakakesa was enlisted into the RSIPF as a direct recruit to the Police Field Force (PFF) recruit program on 21 January 2002. Soon after he completed the program, he continued to work with PFF and then later attended the Police Academy recruit Course in 2003.

On 18 January 2005 he was selected to form part of a Police Operation to Yandina to assist Yandina Police to curb a situation where Russell Islands Plantation Limited employees protested to stop loading of copra to a cargo ship.

During that incident, police officers were stoned and as the stoning intensified, one of the rioters used a stone and damaged the police shield and hit the late Fakakesa on his nose. He sustained a fracture on his nose during that incident. Despite that incident, the late Fakakesa continued to serve the country while he was still a probationer.

On 6 June 2006, the late Fakakesa was confirmed as a Police Constable. The Late Fakakesa had served the RSIPF, the Government and people of Solomon Islands for 22 years and 5 months. During his career with the RSIPF, he had made significant contributions to front line operational duties services and Police response operational duties by demonstrating integrity and professionalism in the maintenance of Law and Order ensuring a peaceful Solomon Islands for all.

RSIPF values the contributions the Late PC Fakakesa made to the people of Solomon Islands. He was honoured by all rank and file of the RSIPF for unselfishly giving his service to the people of this country by enlisting into the RSIPF and becoming a Police Officer.

His untimely passing is not only a loss to you, the wife and children, relatives and communities of Longu, East Guadalcanal and elsewhere but also a great loss to the RSIPF.

//End//

Officers, friends, relatives and family members during sending out service of late Fakakesa

Officers carry the casket of late Fakakesa to waiting vehicle

MNSPCS Minister Hon. Jimson Fiau Tanangada laying of wreaths

Minister and PS of MNSPCS with Police Commissioner and commanders

DC Matanga present the Eulogy of the late PC Fredrick Fakakesa at the sending out service at St Barnabas Cathedral

Commander Heath Davies pays his tribute to the late PC Fredrick Fakakesa