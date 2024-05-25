Solomon Islands seek Australia’s support to bolster private sector growth

The Solomon Islands Government is seeking Australia’s support in bolstering private sector development through the provision of essential resources to empower rural farmers for sustainable economic growth and food security.

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele conveyed this during a courtesy meeting with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Richard Marles in Honiara Tuesday this week.

Manele said one of the way-forward to strengthening private sector led-growth is to hold deeper discussions on matters concerning the request for a visa reciprocal arrangement.

He also requested the PACER Plus support directed at constructing a national lab to ensure quality products are exported that meets receiving states biosecurity requirements

“Solomon Islands may request Australia’s assistance and partnership in furthering the growth and enhancement of our agricultural sector,” PM Manele said.

Solomon Islands acknowledged the minimal engagement of the private sector but recognize the important role of this sector in the economic development of the country.

Manele also highlighted that the work of PHAMA Plus to improve market access is commendable but challenged by the lack of proper infrastructure and the limited scope of the program.

Given over 70 percent of Solomon Islanders involved in the subsistence economy outside urban areas, there is a need for better coordination to access markets.

Manele informed Hon. Marles that Solomon Islands is keen to see increase private sector engagement in agriculture and fisheries especially for the small and medium enterprises.

“We seek Australia’s valuable support in bolstering private sector development and providing essential resources to uplift our rural farmers to ensuring sustainable economic progress, empowering local communities, and enabling food security,” the Prime Minister said.

ENDS///