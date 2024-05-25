St. Kitts Water Services Deparment Manager Attends 10th World Water Forum in Indonesia

(Press release) Cromwell Williams, Water Manager/Engineer at the St. Kitts Water Services Department, is representing the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia, from May 18 to May 25, 2024.

On Monday, May 20, 2024, Mr. Williams addressed the High-Level Ministerial Meeting on behalf of the Minister of Utilities, the Hon. Konris Maynard. Noting the gravity of the country’s undertakings to increase access to potable water, Mr. Williams explained that climate change has resulted in a staggering 18% reduction in the average, annual rainfall in the last decade, leading to a severe shortage of potable water from traditional groundwater sources. He further informed the international gathering that recognizing the situation’s urgency, the government is strategically investing in desalination to meet the demand for water.

The World Water Forum exposes Mr. Williams to High-Level Panels on Proposing the Establishment of a Global Water Fund, Navigating the Source to Sea Journey: Advancing Prosperity Across the Entire Water Cycle, and Global Water Governance, among others.

The World Water Forum is the largest international gathering of stakeholders in the water sector. It brings together heads of state, heads of international organizations, high-level government officials, experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, and economists to share their knowledge, experiences, and practices concerning various water-related topics.