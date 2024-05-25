The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) today announced the agency is aware of the death of a three-month-old child on May 24, 2024, in a Cabell County hospital.
Law enforcement is involved in this case as the investigation is ongoing. DoHS will have no further comment pending completion of the investigation.
You just read:
DoHS Releases Statement on Child Death Investigation in Cabell County
