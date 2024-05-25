PERODUA REVIVES THE DREAMS OF FUTURE NATIONAL HEROES

A group of 27 students, including 18 from the Badminton Talent Development Program (BTDP)—a collaboration between the Ministry of Education Malaysia (KPM) and PERODUA—attended the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2024 at the Axiata Arena to support Malaysian play

(FROM LEFT) Luqman, Dania and Datu Anif feel motivated to reach new heights in the badminton field thanks to the support of PERODUA.