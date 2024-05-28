LunaJets Celebrates its Fifth ARGUS Certification

About

LunaJets is a leading independent global provider of private jet charter solutions headquartered in Geneva with offices in London, Paris and Monaco. Comprised of a team of over 60 experts using the latest proprietary technologies, it provides independent advice for booking any private jet anywhere in the world 24/7. LunaJets provides the most flexible offering in the market. Whether very light or ultra long-range jets, it can organise all types of flights. From shorthaul flights to around the world multi-leg business trips, LunaJets finds the most appropriate business jet for each client’s needs every time. In 2015, LunaJets was the first charter broker to be Argus certified outside the US. A certification held to this day. The company was founded in 2007 by Eymeric Segard, current CEO.

