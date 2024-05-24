The Summer Sessions Guide

Welcome to the Summer Sessions, Mavericks! Here's a quick reminder of all the opportunities that are available to you on campus, online, and in our community. Have a question not answered here? Call the UNO MavIGATION Station at 402.554.2800 or use our virtual assistant on the UNO homepage to get connected with someone who can help. Have a great summer, Mavs!

Navigate this guide:

Three Things to Remember

Ask for help if you need it: Don't be afraid to reach out to your instructor or your advisor about questions or concerns you may have about your course. Your instructor's contact information will be provided in your course syllabus. You can find your advisor on the Academic Advising site, or schedule an appointment with your advisor on MavCONNECT. Campus mental health resources are also available to all Mavericks. Get your textbooks and any supplies: Textbooks are available for purchase or rental from the the Maverick Store (formerly the UNO Bookstore), in-person or online. Computer equipment is available for checkout from the UNO Help Desk. Make sure to check MavLINK and your course syllabus for a complete listing of what you'll need for your course. Check Canvas early and often: Login to Canvas daily, starting with the first day of classes or before if the course content is available. Use the syllabus to help plan ahead and pace yourself to complete your session(s). Attendance and participation will be critical to your success as there are limited class meetings in any modality. You can also use the calendar in Canvas, the one included in your email, or any other planner to stay on track and get ahead during the session.

Discover With Durango and More

Explore the Omaha Metro

Discover With Durango destinations in June and July include:

Get Involved on Campus

Show off your Maverick Spirit through one or more of these exciting engagement opportunities on and off campus:

Presence: UNO’s student involvement portal. Explore ways to get involved with UNO clubs and organizations or see what upcoming student-focused events your fellow students are organizing!

UNO Events Calendar: Want to know what’s happening across campus? Use the UNO Events Calendar to explore events by type, date, and location and then add them to your own personalized calendar so you can set reminders for yourself.

Give Back: Our campus works hand-in-hand with dozens of city organizations and nonprofits in need of volunteers and interns. Explore your options for how UNO can help you get involved in your community and help give back.

Student Leadership, Involvement, and Inclusion: Not sure what your options are? There's no better place to start than SLII, located on the main floor of the Milo Bail Student Center. Stop by and say hello!

Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion

Every member of the UNO campus is a unique individual with diverse perspectives, cultures, experiences, and knowledge to share.

Learn more from UNO Chief Diversity Officer A.T. Miller and former UNO Student Body President Tori Sims about the importance of full participation and engagement at UNO and how you can contribute to a welcoming, supportive campus for all:

Learn more about DEAI efforts at UNO:

Taking Care of Yourself and Others

We take the health and wellness of our campus community seriously. We encourage all Mavericks to "Connect. Take Care. Get Help" when they need support.

Physical Wellness

Nebraska Medicine UNO Health Center: In-person and virtual consultations for a variety of services including physical exams, immunizations, pregnancy testing, STD management, and more. To schedule an appointment, call 402.554.2374.

Vaccination Records: If you are a new, transfer, or international student, please make sure to review UNO’s immunization record requirements.

Campus Recreation: With world-class facilities, staff, and programming, UNO offers a variety of ways to stay physically active and engaged. If you're taking in-person classes, you have access to the facility through your UPF fees. If you're taking online-only classes, you will need to purchase a membership or guest pass. Faculty and Staff have numerous membership options.

Emotional Wellness

Staying emotionally well is just as important as our physical wellness. Don’t hesitate to reach out to these resources if you need support:

Counseling and Psychological Services Office (CAPS): CAPS services, including confidential access to licensed counselors, are available in person and online for all enrolled students. Appointments can be made by calling 402.554.2409.

UNO Recovery Community: The UNO Recovery Community offers a common, safe space for students in recovery from addiction to socialize, support each other, and build academic success.

Campus Support Groups: It’s okay to not be okay and we’re here to listen. UNO has a variety of general and specialized support groups available for our student body. Remember: You are not alone. You are welcome here.

Tools and Tech

We've got you've covered with helpful tips about the most common tools you'll use in your classes. Confused about which tool to use? Below are the most common student tasks and the tech tool(s) to help you complete the task. Reach out to the MavTECH Help Center with any software or computer questions you have. Explore the UNO Online Learning site for additional resources and information.

What are you trying to do? Tool to Use Description Support Communicate with Instructors UNO Email/Canvas Inbox Canvas Announcements Use your UNO email/Canvas inbox to communicate with your instructors, and check Announcements in Canvas for important course updates. UNO Email Canvas Attend Synchronous

Video Lectures or Office Hours Zoom Your instructor may use Zoom for live course meetings, weekly office hours, or recorded class sessions. Zoom Recording Online

Presentations/

Screen Sharing YuJa Zoom YuJa or Zoom can be used to record yourself and your screen (audio and video) for presentations, video responses in discussion boards, or group projects. Zoom is best for recording synchronous discussions with groups; YuJa is best for recording your screen or yourself for later annotations or editing. YuJa Zoom File Sharing OneDrive Canvas Use OneDrive or Canvas to share files with your instructor or classmates. OneDrive Canvas Collaborate with Group Members Zoom OneDrive Set up a video or audio call using Zoom and share files with each other using OneDrive. Zoom OneDrive Upload Assignments and Check Grades Canvas MavLINK For most courses, you'll use Canvas to upload assignments and check your grades. For final/official grades, you'll want to check MavLINK. Canvas MavLINK Quizzes and Exams Canvas Respondus You'll access most quizzes/exams through Canvas. Some instructors will require you to use the Respondus lockdown browser for online proctoring. Use the Respondus support link to check if your hardware is compatible before testing begins. Canvas Respondus

