MEDIA RELEASE

May 24, 2024

#2024-006

For Immediate Release

Hawai‘i Air National Guard to Conduct Exercise “Sentry Aloha”

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Air National Guard (HIANG) will be hosting a Sentry Aloha fighter exercise from May 29 through Jun 12. O‘ahu residents, particularly along the island’s southern coast, may see an increase in military aircraft takeoffs and landings at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.



Additional operational activity may be experienced in areas around Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole due to the staging of fighters and other mission support aircraft.

Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost-effective, and realistic combat training for the Air National Guard, Air Force, and other Department of Defense services. It provides U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.



Sentry Aloha exercises have been conducted by the HIANG for more than 20 years. This iteration of the exercise will involve approximately 1,060 personnel and 42 aircraft from nine states. The visiting aircraft include, F-16 Fighting Falcons, F-35 Lightning IIs, A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, KC-135R Stratotankers, KC-46A Pegasus, and several variants of C-130 airframes. The visiting aircraft will participate in simulated combat exercises with the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons’ Hickam-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors.’

Exercise planners have coordinated with the FAA and visiting units to ensure safe and efficient flying operations throughout Sentry Aloha. All training events have been structured to have minimal impact on airport traffic and overall airspace throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

The 199th Fighter Squadron is part of the 154th Wing, the largest wing in the Air National Guard. The HIANG comprises nearly 2,500 personnel whose federal mission is to be trained and available for active duty Air Force operational missions.





