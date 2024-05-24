Two major infrastructure projects reach milestones

CANADA, May 24 - The new Patullo Bridge will be a massive and complex structure, including the tallest bridge tower in British Columbia. There are many factors that must be carefully, methodically and safely managed throughout construction.

The new bridge is being built with specialized components supplied from all over the world, including from China, France, Italy, India, Indonesia and Spain. Following the pandemic, the disruption in the supply chain affected the fabrication of bridge components. In particular, structural steel shipments from China were delayed, affecting project construction.

Construction has also taken longer than expected due to the complexity of the project and the unique and sensitive environment in which it is being built. The project required careful planning to minimize impacts to the Fraser River and surrounding environment, and to protect historic and culturally significant sites. Building in a constrained setting while minimizing impacts to road, rail and marine users in a busy corridor also adds to the complexity of the work.

Despite these challenges, progress has been made. All necessary structural materials for the bridge have been secured, and the 167-metre-tall bridge tower is complete.

Cable stay installation and bridge deck construction are underway, and crews are installing steel girders that will form the bridge deck on the north and south approaches.

The aging Royal Avenue Overpass in New Westminster has been upgraded to current seismic standards and numerous underground utilities, including electrical, sewers and drainage have been installed or relocated.

Upcoming work on the project includes: