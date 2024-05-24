CANADA, May 24 - From Town of Sidney: https://www.sidney.ca/news/construction-of-beacon-avenue-west-roundabout-now-complete

The Town of Sidney, Victoria Airport Authority, and District of North Saanich are pleased to announce the substantial completion of the Beacon Avenue West Roundabout, which will support economic development in the area, reduce congestion, and improve safety. The new roundabout includes a connection to realigned Stirling Way.

The project was a partnership between the Town of Sidney, Victoria Airport Authority, and District of North Saanich. All three jurisdictions continue to experience growth in this area and rely on Beacon Avenue West to connect to the Pat Bay Highway.

The majority of the $7.6 million total project costs were offset by a $5 million contribution from the Strategic Priorities Fund, an application-based funding stream for regionally impactful projects from within the Canada Community-Building Fund in BC. The Town of Sidney, Victoria Airport Authority, and District of North Saanich shared in the remaining cost. The Town of Sidney and Victoria Airport Authority each contributed $1,040,000, and the District of North Saanich contributed $520,000. The Town of Sidney’s share came from its ongoing allocations from the Canada Community-Building Fund ($540,000), as well as the Provincial Growing Communities Fund ($500,000).

The Flight Path multi-use trail is once again fully re-opened with a new route in place at the site of the roundabout.

Quotes:

“The project has been a long time in the making while steady industrial and commercial growth in the area has been occurring for many years,” said Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith. “I am grateful to the Victoria Airport Authority and District of North Saanich for partnering on this important project.”

“I’m very pleased to see the successful completion of this vital piece of infrastructure in our community,” said Elizabeth M. Brown, Victoria Airport Authority President and CEO. “This roundabout improves safety in the area and supports future economic growth and development. It also demonstrates the positive results that can be achieved when multiple jurisdictions work together.”

“North Saanich appreciates a collaborative approach to cost-sharing projects with our partners and thanks its residents and businesses for their patience during the construction period,” said North Saanich Mayor Peter Jones.

“The Beacon Avenue West Roundabout is a prime example of a local infrastructure priority that the Canada Community-Building Fund can help bring to life,” said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “The completed roundabout will support community growth while better connecting drivers to the highway, and pedestrians and cyclists to the Flight Path. We will continue to invest in projects that support a thriving future for communities across Canada.”

“This new roundabout will enhance connection, improve safety, and support economic development for people living in and travelling through Sidney,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through the Canada Community-Building Fund and the Growing Communities Fund, our government is committed to funding projects that add vital services that people can count on. Collaboration between governments, communities, and the Victoria Airport Authority made this project possible. It’s an inspiring example of how we can all work together to improve life for British Columbians.”