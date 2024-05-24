MPD Arrests Suspect Responsible for Multiple Carjackings in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of a suspect in multiple carjackings and firearm offenses in Southeast.

On April 27, 2024, at 9:41 p.m., the victim reported being inside his parked vehicle in the 4400 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast, when he saw the suspect at his driver window. The suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded the victim exit the vehicle and for his car keys. The suspect assaulted the victim and ordered the victim to flee before discharging his handgun twice, not striking the victim. The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking CCN 24063197

On May 2, 2024, at 9:30 p.m., the victim reported parking her vehicle in the 4400 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast, and began walking to her residence when the suspect approached her from behind, demanding the victim’s car keys. The victim observed the suspect with a handgun and surrendered her keys. The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking CCN 24066065

On May 8, 2024, at 10:32 p.m., the victim reported parking her vehicle in the 4300 block of G Street, Southeast, and began walking to her residence when the suspect confronted her and demanded her car keys. The victim threw the keys on the ground and fled the scene. The suspect fled in the victim’s car. Unarmed Carjacking CCN 24069317

On Friday, May 24, 2024, members of MPD’s Robbery Suppression Unit and Carjacking Taskforce, located and arrested 20-year-old Lamontee Fowler¸ of Southeast. A firearm was recovered during his arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, he was charged with the above carjacking offenses, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24077988

