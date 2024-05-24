Happy Memorial Day!

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May to honor more than one million American military personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while serving in the U.S. military. On Memorial Day, we also honor and recognize the family members of those who served in the military, Gold Star Families, as they too have sacrificed so much for our country.

Boston has a number of events on Memorial Day, one of the most prominent being the annual flag garden in the Boston Common, where tens of thousands of American flags are placed to commemorate fallen soldiers dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Other Memorial Day events include wreath laying ceremonies at the South Boston Vietnam Veterans Memorial (Medal of Honor Park) and the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial in the South End. The City of Boston’s Veterans Services and veteran organizations throughout the city are still safely and individually placing flags at military cemeteries.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution to commemorate Memorial Day and honor those who made the supreme sacrifice for our country.