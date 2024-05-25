IU’s cloud computing resource receives $4.9M to expand AI access for research

Indiana University’s Jetsteam2 cloud computing resource will be one of the first of the National Science Foundation’s advanced computing platforms to support projects enabled by the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Pilot program.

As part of this program, the Jetstream2 project will receive nearly $4.9 million to expand the resource. The grant, which was awarded as a supplement to IU’s Jetstream2 funding, brings the total award value for the project to nearly $29.4 million.

David Hancock. Photo by Emily Sterneman, Indiana University

The NAIRR Pilot program — the result of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on the Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Development and Use of AI — aims to provide AI researchers and students access to key AI resources and data. The first 35 projects of the NAIRR Pilot program will be supported with computational time and mark a significant milestone in fostering responsible AI research across the nation.

“The NAIRR Pilot, fueled by the need to advance responsible AI research and broaden access to cutting-edge resources needed for AI research, symbolizes a firm stride towards democratizing access to vital AI tools across the talented communities in all corners of our country,” NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said. “While this is only the first step in our NAIRR efforts, we plan to rapidly expand our partnerships and secure the level of investments needed to realize the NAIRR vision and unlock the full potential of AI for the benefit of humanity and society.”

David Hancock, director of advanced cyberinfrastructure at IU, said this pilot program presents a unique opportunity to gain new experiences with researchers and create lasting relationships.

“We all benefit and learn from this kind of experience,” he said. “We hope to provide meaningful resources that positively impact researchers and educators, highlighting the scientific and educational uses of AI and supercomputers down the road.”

Since 2016, the Jetstream system has given thousands of U.S. researchers access to a powerful cloud-based environment that complements other NSF systems — all from a laptop or tablet — allowing them to explore and understand immense amounts of data. Supporting computation, experimentation and teaching, Jetstream has benefited researchers from a wide range of fields by focusing on usability and support.

The Jetstream2 project is led by Research Technologies, a division of University Information Technology Services and a center in the Pervasive Technology Institute at IU.

Jetstream2’s primary cloud is at IU Bloomington, with regional clouds at Arizona State University, the Cornell University Center for Advanced Computing, University of Hawaiʻi and the Texas Advanced Computing Center in Austin, Texas. Jetstream2 also has partnerships with the University of Arizona, Johns Hopkins University and University Corporation for Atmospheric Research.