California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in California to Call LA Based Attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus-Get Better Compensation

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in California or their family to call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466-especially if they served on an aircraft carrier. Andy Waters is one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys and his colleagues at Waters & Kraus have decades worth of experience assisting Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma.

The group says, "What makes aircraft carriers unique when it comes to asbestos exposure is shipbuilders loaded these types of ships with asbestos-everywhere to prevent fires from spreading. We have talked with Navy Veterans over the years who have described being covered with snow when they would wake at a shipyard on their aircraft carrier-while it was undergoing repairs. The problem-it was not snow-it was asbestos.

List of Decommissioned US Navy Carriers from 1960-2017:

* Essex Decommissioned 1969

* Yorktown Decommissioned 1970

* Intrepid Decommissioned 1974

* Hornet Decommissioned 1970

* Ticonderoga Decommissioned 1973

* Randolph Decommissioned 1969

* Lexington Decommissioned 1991

* Wasp Decommissioned 1972

* Hancock Decommissioned 1976

* Bennington Decommissioned 1970

* Boxer Decommissioned 1969

* Bon Homme Richard Decommissioned 1971

* Kearsarge Decommissioned 1970

* Midway Decommissioned 1992

* Franklin D. Roosevelt Decommissioned 1977

* Coral Sea Decommissioned 1990

* Forrestal Decommissioned 1993

* Saratoga Decommissioned 1994

* Ranger Decommissioned 1993

* Kitty Hawk Decommissioned 2007

* Independence Decommissioned 1998

* Constellation Decommissioned 2003

* Enterprise Decommissioned 2017

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466