Governor Kay Ivey Invites Alabama Students to Join for Her Summer Reading Challenge

Governor Kay Ivey released a video message encouraging rising students in grades K through 8th to participate in her summer reading initiative, Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)
