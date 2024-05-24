Attorney General Bird Reminds Iowans to Lookout for Scams and Price Gouging After Devastating Storms

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird urges Iowans to be on the lookout for scammers and shady contractors targeting victims of this week's storms.

For a detailed list of tips to avoid storm chaser scams, read the Iowa Attorney General’s Office press release: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/newsroom/attorney-general-bird-warns-iowans-of-storm-chaser-scams-and-price-gouging.

“This week's storms destroyed more than just homes,” said Attorney General Bird. “They hurt families and flipped lives upside down. Bob and I pray for all Iowans who were hit. And I want to remind Iowans to keep a careful eye out for scammers on the prowl after disaster strikes. It takes all of us working together to rebuild homes and communities and to stop the scammers from taking advantage.”

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for the following counties affected by this week's storms: Adair, Adams, Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Butler, Cass, Calhoun, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Clay, Clinton, Dubuque, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Humboldt, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Marion, Marshall, Mills, Montgomery, Muscatine, O’Brien, Page, Palo Alto, Polk, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby, Story, Tama, Union, Warren, Washington, and Wright.

This proclamation triggers price gouging regulations that prevent excessive price increases for essential goods or services in these areas.

If an Iowan is suspicious of a storm-chaser scam or price gouging, they should contact the Iowa Attorney General’s Office at 888-777-4590 or file a complaint online at https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

