Georgia proclaims May Georgia Historic Preservation Month, Archaeology Month

Atlanta, GA – Georgia proclaimed May 2024 as both Georgia Historic Preservation Month and Archaeology Month, showcasing how the state’s heritage is being preserved and utilized in the modern era.

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed the proclamations to highlight the important role historic preservation and archaeology play in urban and rural communities’ efforts to foster local pride and bolster community character.

The Georgia Historic Preservation Month Proclamation stated, “It is important to celebrate the role of history in our lives and the contributions made by dedicated individuals in helping to preserve the tangible aspects of the heritage that has shaped us as a people.”

The Georgia Archaeological Month Proclamation recognized the importance of the state’s archaeological sites as they have “yielded significant information about the technology and ingenuity of Native Americans and other communities who inhabited this land, providing a better understanding of the form, function, and materials used in making items necessary for survival, even today.”

“Historic preservation is important for Georgia’s communities. By maintaining these properties and sites, communities can create a strong sense of place for their residents,” said Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “That local pride can be felt in small cities and large urban centers across Georgia. From Macon to Savannah and from Columbus to Milledgeville, our state has so much history to offer to both tourists and citizens alike.”

The Historic Preservation Division of the Department of Community Affairs is charged with the efforts to preserve historical resources across the state through administering tax incentive and grants, listing properties on the Georgia Register and National Register of Historic Places, and ensuring historic resources are considered during federal and state project planning processes. The Division’s programs contribute to Georgia’s tourism economy, neighborhood revitalization, and economic development.

“The month of May allows us to recognize the broad history in the state of Georgia. Over the last year we have helped list several properties to the Georgia Register and the National Register of Historic Places and celebrated many Centennial Farms across the state. The work we continue to do to help preserve these physical reminders of our history help Georgians to appreciate the significance of the many stories our state has to tell,” said Jennifer Flood, Director of the Historic Preservation Division.

Throughout the month of May and the year, Georgia’s preservation efforts signify the importance of our state’s history, whether it be a historic event, a pattern of development, a significant person or group, or an architectural or archaeological site, that played a role in shaping our society.

The Historic Preservation Division’s programs include environmental review, grants, historic resource surveys, tax incentives, the National Register of Historic Places, and community assistance. To learn more about the Historic Preservation Division and our many programs to build strong, vibrant communities, click here.