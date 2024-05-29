TeamDynamics Releases 2024 State of the Team Report
Discover What "Teamwork" Really Means in 2024 with Insights from Teams Across Industries and GeographiesSAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamDynamics, a provider of tools to enhance collaboration and productivity for individuals and teams, is excited to unveil its 2024 State of the Team Report. This first-of-its-kind report offers an in-depth analysis of team communication and collaboration in the modern workplace, drawing insights from anonymized data collected from thousands of survey responses gathered over the past year.
At a time when the workplace is rapidly changing due to advancements in technology, the rise of hybrid and remote work models, and the influx of a new generation of workers, understanding team dynamics is more crucial than ever. Teams from a wide array of industries and regions rely on TeamDynamics' proprietary behavioral assessments to better understand their internal workings, identify areas for improvement, and enhance overall productivity.
The 2024 State of the Team Report explores TeamDynamics’ four core dimensions of team behavior: Communicating (how teams share information), Processing (how teams translate information into actionable insights), Deciding (how teams choose a course of action), and Executing (how teams work towards their goals). These dimensions form the backbone of the report, offering a detailed analysis of team dynamics in today’s workplace.
Key insights from the report include:
Widespread Struggles with Team Alignment: The data reveals that 9 out of 10 individuals have working preferences that do not align with at least one of their team’s core behaviors. This doesn’t mean they can’t succeed, but does mean they need to have the right awareness and tools to work well with their teams.
Discrepancy in Planning: While 70% of individuals prefer their teams to build detailed plans for executing projects, only 27% of teams actually do so. This gap suggests a pressing need for new planning methods that cater to both team agility and individual preferences.
Manager Misunderstanding: Only 36% of managers accurately describe every one of their team’s core behaviors. This means that nearly 2 out of every 3 managers are likely engaging with their team incorrectly in at least one of their team’s core behaviors
Managerial Influence on Team Norms: Many believe that the manager is the main influence on team norms, but TeamDynamics research shows otherwise. Only 42% of managers have preferences that match the majority of their team’s core behaviors. This suggests that factors like team composition, organizational culture and company stage play a bigger role in team behavior than a manager’s individual preferences.
The report offers a point-in-time analysis of team behaviors across industries, including technology, healthcare, retail, and more, and regions, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The teams surveyed range from startups to established multinational corporations, providing a diverse and comprehensive overview of current teamwork trends.
TeamDynamics is committed to making teamwork both intentional and rewarding. Their tools help teams quantify their behaviors, establish a shared language, and receive tailored recommendations to enhance performance. Whether you’re an individual seeking to improve your team collaboration skills, a team aiming to boost its effectiveness, or an organization striving to optimize its internal dynamics, TeamDynamics offers solutions to meet these needs.
To explore these insights further and understand what teamwork means for modern teams, download the full TeamDynamics 2024 State of the Team Report here.
