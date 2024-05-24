Minnesota Passes Groundbreaking Legislation to Train Educators on Ableism and Disability Justice
Ableism is one of the greatest obstacles faced by people with disabilities. We believe that improving an understanding of ableism will improve student access to a quality education.”ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a step towards inclusivity and equality in education, the Governor of Minnesota recently signed new legislation into law focused on combating ableism and promoting disability rights. This pioneering initiative, initiated by the Multicultural Autism Action Network, in partnership with the Autism Society of Minnesota and disability advocates, aims to equip teachers with tools and knowledge to create more inclusive learning environments for students with disabilities.
The bill, authored by Representative Kim Hicks and Senator Mary Kunesh, is a first of its kind in the nation, and addresses the pervasive issue of ableism in educational settings. The law encourages educators to learn from people with disabilities to gain a deeper understanding of how to dismantle discriminatory practices and foster a culture of acceptance and support.
"Ableism is one of the greatest obstacles faced by people with disabilities. We believe that improving an understanding of ableism and how pervasive it is in our educational system will improve student access to a quality education," says Maren Christenson, Executive Director at the Multicultural Autism Action Network. "By equipping educators with the knowledge and skills to address ableism, and by recognizing the importance of having that work led by people with disabilities, we are moving towards a more inclusive educational system."
“It’s an exciting move for the disability community to finally have ableism recognized in our state laws, but more so in a manner that aims to lift up the children in our community as they grow and learn,” said Jillian Nelson, policy director for the Autism Society of Minnesota.
The new law comes at a critical time when discussions around equity and inclusion in education are gaining momentum nationwide. By taking proactive steps to address ableism and promote disability rights, Minnesota educators are setting a powerful example for their peers and laying the foundation for positive change in schools across the nation.
