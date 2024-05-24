Submit Release
Drainage work underway on Highway 1 near Ladysmith

CANADA, May 24 - People travelling along Highway 1 near Ladysmith are reminded to drive with caution as crews complete drainage and base repair work needed along the Trans-Canada Highway near the intersection of Thicke Road, Ladysmith.

Daytime closures of the southbound slow lane between Thicke and Edgelow roads will begin on Monday, May 27, 2024, and last for approximately two weeks while work is underway. The highway will remain fully open overnight and on weekends. At the end of the two-week period, a full closure of the southbound slow lane will be required for five days (24 hours a day) to undertake the deep base repair.

The work protects the long-term resiliency of the highway as flooding from nearby drains had been affecting the road base. Construction timing was based on weather and low traffic-volume times to ensure minimal impact to travellers in advance of the summer travel season.

Drivers are reminded to observe traffic management personnel and signage in the area, and drive with caution in active construction zones.

For up-to-date information about road conditions or any changes to the construction schedule, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

