Wildlife overpass will enhance safety for drivers, bighorn sheep

CANADA, May 24 - A new wildlife overpass south of Radium Hot Springs is set to significantly decrease vehicle collisions with bighorn sheep enhancing safety along Highway 93/95 for highway users while safeguarding the iconic local bighorn sheep population.

The project, designed to ensure safe wildlife passage across the highway, includes a 30-metre-wide steel-and-concrete arch overpass. Additionally, approximately six kilometres of wildlife fencing and gates will be constructed to guide animals to the overpass. The project is expected to be complete by June 2025.

Hanna Infrastructure Limited has been awarded a $5.8-million contract for the overpass construction, while the Shuswap Band’s construction company will build the fencing and gates. The Ktunaxa Nation Council has completed tree clearing for the fence.

The Radium Wildlife Overpass, near Mile Hill, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Village of Radium Hot Springs, Teck Resources Ltd., and Parks Canada.

Key partners also include the Shuswap Band, the Ktunaxa Nation Council and the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

Drivers are reminded to follow all traffic-control signs and instructions from personnel, and to stay alert for wildlife.

For the latest highway travel information, check @DriveBC on X (formerly Twitter) or visit: https://www.drivebc.ca