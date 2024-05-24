New, sustainable manufacturing jobs coming to Castlegar

CANADA, May 24 - The Province is supporting the development of a new mass-timber production facility that will create 90 sustainable, local forestry jobs in Castlegar and continue to grow to position B.C. at the forefront of this emerging wood-manufacturing and housing-construction sector.

“We're taking action to increase the available supply of housing that’s needed throughout B.C. by partnering with sustainable mass-timber producers like Kalesnikoff,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, we are showcasing and growing our made-in-B.C. advanced wood products while creating stronger local economies and sustainable jobs.”

Through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), the Government of B.C. is contributing as much as $6.7 million to help Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc. grow its operations by establishing a new prefabricated mass-timber and cross-laminated timber modularized building facility, and purchasing new machinery to drive production of building components that will be used for rapid housing construction. Currently servicing commercial building projects, the company’s new product expansion will allow them to offer complete wood solutions for prefabricated housing and multi-story family structures using mass timber.

“We appreciate this investment in 90 new jobs, empowering us to continue to expand our mass-timber offerings and benefits locally and across the North American construction sector,” said Chris Kalesnikoff, chief operating officer, Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc. “Mass-timber intersects jobs, technology, resources and sustainability, and these new products will help our customers across North America address the urgent demand for residential housing, schools and other critical infrastructure.”

Kalesnikoff’s expansion aligns with the Province’s BC Builds commitment to lower construction costs, speed up timelines and deliver more affordable homes to B.C. residents. Mass timber is clean and sustainable for building, making high-value use of B.C.’s renewable forestry products with a lower carbon footprint when compared to traditional building products such as steel and concrete. Mass timber building products and systems can significantly reduce construction time and increase the supply of low-carbon housing throughout the province. The Province’s Mass Timber Action Plan has increased global demand for these products and removed barriers for companies such as Kalesnikoff to expand supply.

The BCMJF is part of a series of programs the Province introduced to support sustainability in B.C.’s forestry sector. In January 2023, the Ministry of Forests introduced a program to establish a dedicated fibre supply for small and medium-sized manufacturers, and to increase the flow of fibre and find ways to expand local production of high-value wood products. A strong made-in-B.C. wood-manufacturing industry diversifies the forestry sector, creating new jobs and protecting existing jobs while buffering against global market challenges.

Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.’s Industrial Future lays out the Province’s work to drive new investment, create new jobs and seize new opportunities in growing clean-energy and sustainable industries. Supporting local manufacturing sectors helps leverage B.C.’s strengths to create good jobs and opportunities in every community and will improve the quality of life for people, while strengthening B.C.’s diverse economy.

Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West

“Kalesnikoff has been a fixture of the West Kootenays for over 80 years and continues to lead the way when it comes to adopting the made-in-B.C. wood manufacturing that maximizes the value from B.C.’s forests.”

The BCMJF supports high-value industrial and manufacturing capital projects in all sectors that create and protect well-paying jobs.

The BCMJF has committed as much as $91.3 million to B.C.’s manufacturing sector, supporting 81 organizations to expand and grow. This includes 51 forest sector organizations receiving as much as $70 million to date, which has supported more than $500 million in private-sector capital investment.

Funds committed to date through BCMJF will help create more than 1,100 jobs and protect nearly 2,000 existing manufacturing jobs throughout B.C., more than 2,500 of which are in the forest sector.

