Paul O Scott Releases his Compelling Memoir Trouble Ain't Nothin' But a Word
Conquering Fear
I was a make-believe Christian with the gift of gab.”PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award Winning Author, Paul Scott, writes a book for the ages. A perspective in concurring one’s fears and obstacles and an appreciation in second chances.
— All I need is a tiny chance and , I'll make it work.
Paul O. Scott, aka Orlando P, suffers a life-threatening experience that shakes him to the core. Through the challenges of recovery, he takes you back through history and the obstacles black American families faced at a time of upheavals in civil rights and the Vietnam War.
His memoir begins with a massive heart attack that leaves him in a vegetative state with no possibility of recovery, according to his doctors. Paul lives his life overcoming multitudinous challenges while living by the adage, “All I need is a tiny chance and I’ll make it work.” The story speaks to witnessing the Civil Rights movement and many of its leaders’ murders as well as the Vietnam War in technicolor
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
“Trouble Ain't Nothing But a Word by Paul O. Scott is a nonfiction book that talks about the life of the author, marked by personal and professional challenges, triumphs, and a profound transformation after a life-altering event. I recommend this book.”- Sus, OlineBookclub.com
AMAZON:
Adam, Captivating memoir by a black author
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
“The narrator never minces words; his inflammatory remarks are simultaneously funny and biting. ‘I see you have an edge, ‘says a school administrator, an offhand remark that captures the author’s personality and so much of the book’s tone.”
Taylor, Inspiring Life Story
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
“The story weaves back and forth through various times of Scott’s life, but in a way that is easy for the reader to follow.”
C. Madison, Compelling Narrative
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
“It talked about history in a way that wasn't too hard to understand, and it felt like I was growing up with Paul.”
Meghan Sonderholm, It’s About Overcoming the Greatest Obstacles
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
“At first, the book was a little heartbreaking and frightening. You immediately expected a sad ending, but as you read and looked more deeply at the whole story, it gave a sense of spiritual power.
BARNS & NOBLE
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Ardens, Washington DC, Highly Recommend!
“Author Paul Scott hooks the reader into his latest book starting with the protagonist/narrator’s death. I love how he started the story and introduced himself and most importantly his and his wife Paula’s faith.”
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Abhinav, India, Life's Second Act
“Scott's triumphant return from the brink leaves readers inspired, contemplating the universal truths encapsulated in the simple yet profound phrase: trouble ain't nothing but a word.”
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Megso08, Buffalo, NY, It's About Overcoming the Greatest Obstacles.
“Paul O Scott tells the story of his journey of overcoming a heart attack all because of his faith and support system.”
Paul O Scott
Paul O Scott
+1 661-917-0721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Achieving the IMpossible