Roadwork scheduled on the northbound H-2 Freeway

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a right-lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between the Mililani Tech Park/Wheeler AAF off-ramp (Exit 7) and Wahiawā off-ramp (Exit 8) on Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the removal of portable concrete barriers. Due to the short roadwork hours, this work may continue into the following week.

The temporary barriers on the H-2 Freeway were needed for crews to safely reconstruct the shoulder lane with concrete, for longer pavement life and to match the travel lanes. Once the barriers are removed next week, HDOT will install temporary striping which will take about one week to finish.

For a list of weekly lane closures scheduled on Oʻahu, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

###