Governor Shapiro Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Observance of Memorial Day

Harrisburg, PA – Today, in accordance with the United States flag code and the President’s proclamation, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 27, 2024 in observance of Memorial Day to honor our nation’s fallen heroes.

“This Memorial Day, we honor the Pennsylvanians and Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend and protect our freedom and our nation,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Lori and I honor their lives and service — and we will never forget or take for granted their sacrifice. On behalf of a grateful Commonwealth, may their memories be a blessing.”

The flags shall fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Monday, May 27, 2024, and return to full-staff at 12:00 pm.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

