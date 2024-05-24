Update No. 2: Vermont State Police provides update on non-fatal shooting in Tunbridge

Vermont State Police provides update on non-fatal shooting in Tunbridge

***UPDATE #2***

TUBRIDGE, Vermont (Friday, May 24, 2024) – As a result of the investigation into the non-fatal shooting that occurred in Tunbridge on December 20th, 2023, Hugh Shackleton has been charged with Attempted Burglary.

Shackleton was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on June 19th, 2024 at 0830 hours.

No further information is available at this time.

***UPDATE #1***

TUNBRIDGE, Vermont (Friday, Dec. 22, 2023) — The investigation into this week’s non-fatal shooting in Tunbridge remains active and ongoing.

The Vermont State Police is identifying the man who was shot as Hugh Shackleton, 33, of Woodstock, Vermont. He suffered multiple injuries to his lower extremities and remains hospitalized at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He is expected to survive.

The man who fired a rifle during this encounter is identified as Justin Duddie, 21, of Tunbridge.

State police detectives continue to investigate all facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. No one is currently in custody. Following completion of the VSP investigation, the case will be turned over to the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and a determination on charges.

Police continue to request that anyone with relevant information contact the VSP barracks in Royalton at 802-234-9933 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will continue to share updates as the case progresses.

***Initial news release, 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023***

The Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man Wednesday morning, Dec 20, 2023, in the town of Tunbridge.

Police received a call just after 6 a.m. reporting that a shooting had occurred at a residence on Button Hill Road, in Tunbridge. First responders found the victim, an adult male, critically injured and rendered aid before transporting him by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The individual responsible for the shooting has been interviewed by detectives, and the investigation is ongoing. This is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The names of the individuals involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

This investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Royalton Police Department, and Victim Services Unit.

Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as this investigation continues.

