The Barn Opens Its Doors in Minturn, Colorado

"Image: The Barn, a Passive House studio designed for Aerial Dance and Yoga, featuring spacious interiors with natural light, sustainable materials and abundant open space for creative movement and practice.

The Barn, a Passive House studio for Aerial Dance and Yoga.

Elevate Your Mind, Body, and Spirit with Aerial Dance and Yoga

MINTURN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barn, a new passive house studio for aerial dance and yoga, is set to open its doors to the public on June 17th, 2024. Located in the charming town of Minturn, this unique studio offers a one-of-a-kind experience for those looking to cultivate conscious movement and creative expression.

The Barn is the brainchild of owners and founder, Tracy Long and Thom Conville . With a passion for both aerial dance and yoga, Tracy saw a need for a space that combined the two practices in a safe, sustainable and eco-friendly way. The result is a stunning studio built with sustainable materials and designed to have minimal impact on the environment.

The Barn offers a variety of classes. The studio's signature classes include various styles of traditional yoga, aerial yoga, aerial silks, sling, and hoop, acrobatics and flexibility. In addition, The Barn also offers workshops and retreats with guest instructors. The studio's unique design and serene location make it the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and focus on self-care.

The Barn is not just a studio, but a community. Tracy’s vision for The Barn is to create a welcoming and inclusive space where individuals can come together to explore creative movement and expression. With a team of experienced and passionate instructors, The Barn aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for all students.

The Barn is now accepting bookings for classes and workshops. To learn more about The Barn and to book a class, visit their website at www.thebarnminturn.com. Follow them on social media for updates and special offers. Come and experience the magic of The Barn, where aerial dance and yoga meet in perfect harmony.

