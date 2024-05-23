GLG to Sponsor SuperReturn International, Leading Global Private Equity Conference

New York, New York; May 23, 2024 – GLG, the world’s insight network, will sponsor this year’s annual SuperReturn International conference, which will convene more than 5,000 senior private capital decision makers from more than 70 countries to explore key market trends and dynamics. GLG is specifically sponsoring the conference’s networking app, helping to convene and continue building connections and creating value for industry leaders around the world. The conference will take place from June 4-7, 2024, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Berlin.

GLG is the world’s insight network, connecting decision makers to the expertise they need to get ahead. GLG pioneered the expert economy more than 25 years ago to help investors make smarter decisions, and today serves the world’s leading financial services firms – including more than 900 private equity funds – as well as the top consultancies and corporations. GLG’s network of experts is the most diverse, dynamic, and senior membership of its kind, with thousands of new experts recruited every day.

“GLG is proud to partner with our clients, in private equity and across financial services, to help them capitalize on their greatest opportunities with the insights of top global experts,” said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite.

The 2024 SuperReturn International conference will feature events with more than 350 speakers from leading private equity firms about a range of central topics, including the global investment landscape, macro risks, tech investing, the value and impact of ESG, and more. Over 80% of the conference’s attendees are C-suite executives, partners, or directors. GLG will have a team on the ground throughout the conference.

Learn more about the conference here and read about GLG’s work with private equity firms here.

About GLG

