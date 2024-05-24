Centennial Celebration Events at New York State Parks

Governor Kathy Hochul today encouraged New York residents and visitors to start summer early by visiting a State Park, beach or Historic Site this Memorial Day weekend. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) is celebrating the New York State Parks Centennial with many programs and events to bring people together, enjoy the vast natural resources across the state, and honor the system’s important legacy. The weekend also marks the 20th anniversary of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park.

“The summer season is here and it’s time to enjoy New York’s great outdoors with friends and family at state park, beach or campground,” Governor Hochul said. “We are excited to celebrate the Centennial of the New York State Parks system this year, while working to improve and attract more visitors to these one-of-a-kind destinations for the next century.”

The Bethpage Air Show on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, will mark its 20th anniversary, as well as the 95th anniversary of Jones Beach State Park. It’s a family-friendly event highlighting the nation’s armed services, with programs and activities throughout the weekend.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “For 100 years, State Parks and Historic Sites have offered summer visitors unique recreational and educational opportunities, and this year is extra special. Whether this year marks your first visit or an annual tradition, there’s a full calendar of things to do and see from the South Fork of Long Island to the Southern Tier to the St. Lawrence River, and all points in between.”

OPRHP also encourages the public to attend the following Centennial programs across the state in the coming months:

June 1 – Crailo State Historic Site 100th Anniversary Celebration (Rensselaer)

June 22 – Long Island State Park Celebration at Hecksher State Park (East Islip)

June 29 – “Bash at the Beach” at Hamlin Beach State Park (Hamlin)

July 20 – NY State Parks Legacy Celebration at Letchworth State Park (Castile)

July 27 & July 28 – North American War of 1812 Grand Tactical at Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site (Sackets Harbor)

August 4 – Jones Beach 95th Anniversary Celebration (Wantagh)

August 10 – Hecksher State Park Celebration (East Islip)

August 16 – Allegany State Park Beach Party (Salamanca)

August 17 – Montauk Point State Park Celebration (Montauk)

August 21 – September 2 – NY State Parks at the NY State Fair (Syracuse)

August 31 – Labor Day Celebration at Darien Lakes State Park (Darien Center)

September 22 – Centennial Family Fun Ride at Beaver Island State Park (Grand Island)

October 5 – Connetquot River State Park Preserve Celebration (Oakdale)

October 6 – Shirley Chisholm State Park Festival (Brooklyn)

October 9-10 – International Spa Heritage Conference at Saratoga Spa State Park (Saratoga Springs)

December 7 – “Faces of Riverbank” Photography Exhibit Opening at Danny Farrell Riverbank State Park (Manhattan)

These programs build on the excitement of previous events, including First Day Hikes, the opening of the Finger Lakes State Park Centennial Exhibit, and I Love My Park Day. They offer visitors the opportunity to experience the full range of activities that state parks and historic sites can provide, while also giving them a moment to reflect on and appreciate New York State’s commitment to public lands and historic preservation over the past one hundred years. More information on these events will be published on the OPRHP website as it becomes available.

Visitors are also reminded that campsites are open this weekend at state parks, and limited reservations are available through Reserve America. More information on camping at state parks is available here.

Additionally, swimming is available at certain state parks. A list of sites with swimming opportunities is available.

Event attendance and activities such as hiking, camping and swimming are part of the agency’s Centennial Challenge, a year-long opportunity for visitors to earn a commemorative sticker and be entered into a contest to win Centennial merchandise and other prizes.

