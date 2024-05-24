I-90 Aerospace Corridor 2024 ConferenceMay28

StartMay 28, 2024 MTAll day eventEndMay 29, 2024 MTAll day event
Located along Interstate 90 between central Washington State across northern Idaho and into central Montana, the I-90 Aerospace Corridor is an integrated network of over 200 companies and organizations actively engaged in the aerospace industry.
The 2024 I-90 Aerospace Corridor Conference will take place on May 28 & 29 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. The event is designed for aerospace manufacturers seeking to expand their industry knowledge and build their businesses.
