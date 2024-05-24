I-90 Aerospace Corridor 2024 ConferenceMay28

Located along Interstate 90 between central Washington State across northern Idaho and into central Montana, the I-90 Aerospace Corridor is an integrated network of over 200 companies and organizations actively engaged in the aerospace industry.

The 2024 I-90 Aerospace Corridor Conference will take place on May 28 & 29 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. The event is designed for aerospace manufacturers seeking to expand their industry knowledge and build their businesses.

