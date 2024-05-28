Comedian Rita Brent Returns to New York to Debut One-Woman Show, “Black of All Trades” Thursday, June 20 at Caveat NYC

Comedian Rita Brent

Comedian Rita Brent Returns to New York to debut her One-Woman Show, "Black of All Trades" during the BWIC Laff Fest, where she is also a headliner!

When I thought about a place to debut my one-woman show, "Black of All Trades," New York instantly came to mind! I have some unfinished business to handle and it’s happening June 20th at Caveat NYC!” — Rita Brent

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when you combine a multi-hyphenate Black woman from Mississippi who is also a Jack of all trades? “Black of All Trades,” a one-woman show by three-time Writers Guild Awards nominee – Comedian Rita Brent.

“I moved to New York from Mississippi in 2019. It was easily the most challenging and exhilarating period of my life. I was performing 10-20 times a week, hitting stages in every borough, learning how to use the subway and getting lost along the way! I performed at Caroline’s on Broadway, and the pandemic literally hit the next day! I went back to New York for a brief stint after quarantining, but eventually moved back to the south. When I thought about a place to debut my one-woman show, “Black of All Trades,” New York instantly came to mind! I have some unfinished business to handle, and it’s happening— Thursday, June 20, at Caveat NYC,” said Comedian Rita Brent.

Rita’s one-woman show takes place during the historic Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest, where she is also a headliner!

Come see Rita weave in and out of traditional standup comedy, storytelling, and perform her original music (“Can You Rock Me Like a Pothole" and “The B6 Anthem”) in a dazzling showcase of all her talents!

Also performing LIVE at “Black of All Trades”– New York- based Comedians Moonie, JJ Mattise, and Donna Lewis.

Seats will fill up fast! Tickets may be purchased at ritabrent.com or https://caveat.nyc/events/black-of-all-trades--6-20-2024. Early bird tickets are on sale now until June 13. "Black of All Trades" is sponsored by Rita Brent Entertainment and BWIC Laff Fest.

Rita Brent is an award-winning comedian, musician, and military veteran. She grew up in Jackson, MS where she played music in Baptist churches alongside her mother and singer-pianist, Dr. Angela Weathersby. She credits her mother for single-handedly cultivating her talents and preparing her for the entertainment business. By 18, she joined the Army National Guard where she served as a drummer in the 41st Army Band, ending her time in service as a sergeant. She began her radio broadcasting career at WJSU 88.5 FM as a student at THEE I LOVE - Jackson State University, and later spent six years as a host and producer at Mississippi Public Broadcasting (an NPR affiliate). In 2017, Rita made a big leap into standup comedy full time appearing on Comedy Central, truTV, Epix TV, Circle TV, CNN, and more. She tours as an opening act with her mentors, Rickey Smiley and Cedric the Entertainer. She has written for the 73rd Primetime EMMY Awards, the People’s Choice Awards, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Award, Grammy's MusiCares, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more. This year she became a three-time Writers Guild Awards nominee.

Rita is also a budding performing artist! Her most popular songs to date are "Kamala," "Can You Rock Me Like a Pothole," and "Do the Hoochie Daddy." She is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

Comedian Rita Brent Reel