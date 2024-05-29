Cority Integrates Sustainability Software with CDP Online Reporting System via CDP’s Inbound Disclosure API
Cority is also a CDP Gold Accredited Software Solutions ProviderTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new partnership between Cority, a leading global enterprise EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) and sustainability software provider and environmental disclosure platform CDP has enabled the integration of Cority’s Sustainability Performance Management solution with CDP’s digital questionnaire and disclosure platform. Cority is now one of the CDP Accredited Solutions Providers adopting CDP’s inbound Disclosure API in 2024. As a result, Cority customers will benefit from a more streamlined disclosure experience this year.
CDP is an international not-for-profit organization that operates the global disclosure system. Through Cority’s acquisition of sustainability software solutions provider Greenstone in May 2023, Cority became among a number of CDP Accredited Solutions Providers participating in CDP’s Disclosure API project to improve integration with its disclosure platform. Before the acquisition, Greenstone had been a CDP-accredited software provider since 2013, bringing to Cority 10 years of experience supporting its customers through the CDP reporting process with award-winning software solutions and advisory services.
Though reporting through CDP is voluntary, it has become all but a business necessity due to increasing pressure from investors for organizations to prioritize their sustainability efforts and disclose their environmental data. In fact, over 23,000 companies last year reported through CDP across climate change, water, and forests & land, biodiversity and plastics – information that investors will use to make informed decisions about their investments.
As a CDP Gold Accredited Solutions Provider, Cority’s solution has a suite of dedicated tools to streamline the CDP reporting process. This includes greenhouse gas (GHG) Protocol-aligned data collection covering Scopes 1, 2, and 3, climate change risks and opportunities, the API to facilitate the CDP disclosure process, and an initiative savings functionality for analyzing savings against targets.
Using the Sustainability Performance Management solution, companies can:
● Define bespoke question sets from a range of reporting frameworks, including SEC, CSRD, CDP, SASB, GRI and SDGs;
● Collect and approve data and supporting information from across the business;
● Consolidate data into internal and external reporting templates;
● And submit their annual CDP response (via the API)
“The customer process of submitting data has historically been manual for companies, so the new API has been built with streamlining and efficiency in mind,” said Amanda Smith, vice president of solutions and enablement at Cority. “Having this automated data transfer capability via API is a game-changer that hasn’t been available until now.”
Cority’s Sustainability Performance Management solution is part of its Sustainability Cloud offering. Organizations can leverage it as a standalone solution for measuring, managing, and reporting on sustainability and ESG data or integrate it as part of its responsible business platform, CorityOne. The award-winning SaaS platform comprises a comprehensive suite of connected solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs. In addition to CDP-aligned software, Cority also offers customizable Sustainability Advisory Services, either in conjunction with its software or independently. Cority’s advisory team of more than 70 consultants worldwide tailor their services to each organization’s unique goals and needs. “Many of our software customers have been reporting to CDP for years and have been using our software to collect and manage data required for CDP disclosure. The addition of the API functionality is an exciting enhancement. Some customers, especially those who are new to CDP reporting, may require additional support, and this is where our advisory services come in,” Smith said.
To be listed as a CDP-accredited software provider signifies that an organization has been accredited by the CDP for its expertise and technical capabilities to support reporting that aligns directly with the CDP’s requirements.
“We are delighted that Cority has joined as one of CDP’s Accredited Solutions Providers, providing valuable expertise to the thousands of companies utilizing CDP for environmental data disclosure and assisting them in implementing proactive measures to mitigate risks and minimize their environmental impacts,” said Jenny Frings, Head of Accredited Solutions Providers. “We are confident that Cority’s capabilities will prove beneficial, and we are pleased to accredit them as a high-quality service provider.”
